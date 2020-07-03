Lawyer Gentry Sayad back in STL after 15 years in China

After more than 15 years of living in China and doing business throughout Asia, native STLer Gentry Sayad is back home and living in University City.
And last month Sayad hung out the shingle on his new law practice, Sayad & Associates, that will specialize in litigating corporate- and international-law cases.
Given China's place in world affairs, namely with the coronavirus and oppression in Hong Kong, it's impossible not to make your first question to Sayad, "So what's up with China?"
Sayad said he and others in Shanghai started hearing about health problems in Wuhan province in late November.
"We weren't hearing anything from the Chinese government, obviously. But we kept hearing scuttlebutt that a lot of people were getting sick," he said.
Those rumors convinced Sayad to change his normal return trip to STL for Christmas (his two daughters and sister live here) into a return trip to STL for good.
Sayad is a graduate of John Burroughs School (Class of '82) and St. Louis University law school. He is the son of the late Homer and Elizabeth Gentry Sayad, longtime local philanthropists.
Before heading to China in the early 2000s, Sayad served on the boards for Forest Park, the Art Museum, Arts & Education Council and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.
As to Hong Kong, Sayad said that while the communist Chinese government's takeover had been expected, the speed and aggression came as a surprise.
But he said Chinese officials likely will be disappointed in the financial windfall they aim to gain with taking over Hong Kong, because businesses now will leave at a quicker rate.
"China's mainland economy is doing terribly and I think in the next few years you'll see a lot of companies relocating to other places," such as Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, he said.
Still, he cherishes his time there and will return for business. "Asia is a fascinating place, China especially, from a cultural aspect. And the Chinese people are great.
"But it's always good to be back home."
