Lawyer Gentry Sayad back in STL after 15 years in China

After more than 15 years of living in China and doing business throughout Asia, native STLer Gentry Sayad is back home and living in University City.

And last month Sayad hung out the shingle on his new law practice, Sayad & Associates, that will specialize in litigating corporate- and international-law cases.

Given China's place in world affairs, namely with the coronavirus and oppression in Hong Kong, it's impossible not to make your first question to Sayad, "So what's up with China?"

Sayad said he and others in Shanghai started hearing about health problems in Wuhan province in late November.

"We weren't hearing anything from the Chinese government, obviously. But we kept hearing scuttlebutt that a lot of people were getting sick," he said.

Those rumors convinced Sayad to change his normal return trip to STL for Christmas (his two daughters and sister live here) into a return trip to STL for good.

Sayad is a graduate of John Burroughs School (Class of '82) and St. Louis University law school. He is the son of the late Homer and Elizabeth Gentry Sayad, longtime local philanthropists.