Lawyer Joseph Martineau named to St. Louis Press Club board

Every board of directors should include at least one lawyer, and the St. Louis Press Club has chosen none other than Joseph E. Martineau.

A veteran attorney with the Lewis Rice firm in St. Louis, Martineau specializes in media and communications law and has represented the Post-Dispatch and other local media organizations in his career.

In 2019, Martineau represented the newspaper in a lawsuit against Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, to gain access to marijuana-licensing records, and also sued St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, to obtain the release of spending records.

Along with litigation duties, Martineau also is an adjunct professor at Washington University, where he has taught communications law courses for 20 years.

The St. Louis Press Club, founded in 1956, is made up of journalists and advertising and public relations professionals.

