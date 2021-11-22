Lead surfaces on Purple Heart abandoned in O'Fallon, Illinois

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The case of an abandoned Purple Heart in O'Fallon, Illinois may have caught a break over the weekend.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805 in O'Fallon has forwarded information about a deceased member of that post onto the state Treasurer's office.

Last week, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs released a list containing information about 11 Purple Hearts that had been left in safe deposit boxes across the state.

Purple Hearts are awarded to members of the U.S. military who were injured or killed while serving.

The press release included only bare-bones information. The local inclusion stated only: "Wiest, received Oct. 23, 2019, O’Fallon."

Citing confidentiality concerns, post commander John Pietrusinski declined to release any details his post provided to the treasurer's office.

The treasurer's office could not be reached for comment.