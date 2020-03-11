Lebanon High distance runner Craig Virgin being honored

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Craig Virgin, the running pride of Lebanon High, will be inducted Thursday in New York into the National High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.

A prep and collegiate (University of Illinois) All-American and a three-time Olympic qualifier, Virgin is a member of the hall's third class.

Born in Belleville and reared in Lebanon, Virgin won five state championships while at Lebanon (Class of 1973), three in track and two in cross-country.

In 2011, Virgin was inducted into both the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame and the National USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.

