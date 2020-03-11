Lebanon High distance runner Craig Virgin being honored

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Craig Virgin, the running pride of Lebanon High, will be inducted Thursday in New York into the National High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.
A prep and collegiate (University of Illinois) All-American and a three-time Olympic qualifier, Virgin is a member of the hall's third class.
Born in Belleville and reared in Lebanon, Virgin won five state championships while at Lebanon (Class of 1973), three in track and two in cross-country.
In 2011, Virgin was inducted into both the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame and the National USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.
