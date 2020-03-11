You are the owner of this article.
Lebanon High distance runner Craig Virgin being honored
Lebanon High distance runner Craig Virgin being honored

Frank Shorter and Craig Virgin

Craig Virgin (270) pursues Frank Shorter in the 10,000-meter run on June 23, 1976, at the Olympic trials at Eugene, Oregon. 

 STF

Craig Virgin, the running pride of Lebanon High, will be inducted Thursday in New York into the National High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.

A prep and collegiate (University of Illinois) All-American and a three-time Olympic qualifier, Virgin is a member of the hall's third class.

Born in Belleville and reared in Lebanon, Virgin won five state championships while at Lebanon (Class of 1973), three in track and two in cross-country.

In 2011, Virgin was inducted into both the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame and the National USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.

