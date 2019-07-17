Buzz-wise, July has been big for the little town of Fulton, Mo.
The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College has been named by Budget Travel as one of the "10 Coolest Small Towns in America."
The publication said "Fulton’s Westminster College has seen more than its share of elite action," and lists visits not only by Churchill but by former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev.
The museum opened in 1969 and is dedicated to the life of former British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill, who delivered his famous “Iron Curtain” speech on the campus in 1946.
Also cited for superlatives were the restored Church of St. Mary the Virgin Aldermanbury and the sculpture "Breakthrough," made from eight panels of the Berlin Wall by Edwina Sandys, Churchill's granddaughter.
Museum curator Timothy Riley said a number of positive words have been used to describe the museum. "It looks like we can now add ‘cool’ to the lexicon," he said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Churchill was the only museum in the state to win a "GEMmy" from the Midwest Travel Journalists Association. Fulton is about 95 miles west of St. Louis.