LGBT magazine Vital Voice ending operations at end of month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 10 years of covering STL's LGBT community, the Vital Voice will close its doors at the end of this month.

Darin "DSly" Slyman, the online publication's chief executive officer, posted the news Sunday on his Facebook page.

Slyman said that after a decade of owning and running the publication, "the time has come for me personally to move onto a new chapter."

"I’m honored to have told your stories in print (and to have) showcased our community in digital media ... and helped in my way to move equal rights forward for all," Slyman wrote.

In his inimitable way, Slyman said there was no underlying controversy to the closing. "I fully suspect that my community will want some 'drama and tea,'" he said. "Quite simply, there isn’t any."

Vital Voice traces its origins back to 1981, with the "Lesbian and Gay News Telegraph." The co-founder of that publication, Jim Thomas, joined others to launch Vital Voice in 2000.

Slyman bought the publication in 2009. In the 10 years he owned it, Slyman also launched the publication's website and expanded operations to cover the Kansas City area. It moved to an online-only format in June 2017.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.