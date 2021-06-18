Lindbergh High teacher appears Tuesday on 'Jeopardy!'

Fans of "Jeopardy!" will soon be able to root for a hometown favorite.
Sandy Olive, an English teacher at Lindbergh High School, makes her debut on the greatest game show ever at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on KSDK (Channel 5).
Olive, 42, is no stranger to applying to "Jeopardy!" She has taken the online test numerous times and even has been invited three times to in-person interviews.
"But I never could make them fit my schedule because they were always in either Chicago or Kansas City," Olive said.
This time, during COVID-19 lockdowns, she took the initial online test in September. Producers contacted her again in October and she was given another solo test, this time in a Zoom session.
Then in November she was given another audition — the kind that are, in virus-free times, conducted in person at some hotel conference center.
These are "game-play" sessions, in which potential players are tested in front of other candidates and real buzzers from the show are used.
"But we were on Zoom again, so this time they told us to get a clicky-pen and just use that as a buzzer," Olive said.
After that November audition, Olive heard nothing — until March, when a producer called and said he wanted to go over my application.
"Then when he's done, he says, 'Well, you're going to be on the show,' " she said.
Fortunately for Olive, the taping session in Los Angeles occurred in late March, during Lindbergh's spring break.
Contestants are prohibited from discussing results, so Olive would only say that appearing on the show "was surreal, and very cool to see how it all happens behind the scenes."
One STL moment occurred on the show's set, when the guest host for the week, Savannah Guthrie of NBC's "Today" show, asked Olive where she went to high school.
Seeing that Olive was surprised by the query, Guthrie explained that her first television job was at a station in Columbia, Missouri, where she became aware of the "St. Louis Question."
Olive's response: What is Lindbergh High.