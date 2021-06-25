 Skip to main content
Lindbergh High teacher defeated on third day of 'Jeopardy!'
Sandy Olive on "Jeopardy!"

Sandy Olive on "Jeopardy!" (Photo by Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

Alas, the third time was no charm for Sandy Olive of south St. Louis County, who lost on her third day of "Jeopardy!"

The sophomore English teacher at Lindbergh High School lost to challenger Arman Ramnath, a law student from Ohio.

In three days of competition, Olive amassed $54,200, with $52,200 coming in the first two days.

"I can't even begin to describe how much fun I had. It was a blast, the time of my life," Olive said Friday.

Olive qualified for the show by taking three online tests in 2020, then was told in March that she would be a contestant. The episodes on KSDK (Channel 5) over the last three days were recorded in late March in Los Angeles.

Olive said that in the past, she would watch the show and say, "I should be on 'Jeopardy!'"

"Now," she said, "I can say that I was on 'Jeopardy!'"

