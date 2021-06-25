Lindbergh High teacher defeated on third day of 'Jeopardy!'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Alas, the third time was no charm for Sandy Olive of south St. Louis County, who lost on her third day of "Jeopardy!"

The sophomore English teacher at Lindbergh High School lost to challenger Arman Ramnath, a law student from Ohio.

In three days of competition, Olive amassed $54,200, with $52,200 coming in the first two days.

"I can't even begin to describe how much fun I had. It was a blast, the time of my life," Olive said Friday.

Olive qualified for the show by taking three online tests in 2020, then was told in March that she would be a contestant. The episodes on KSDK (Channel 5) over the last three days were recorded in late March in Los Angeles.

Olive said that in the past, she would watch the show and say, "I should be on 'Jeopardy!'"

"Now," she said, "I can say that I was on 'Jeopardy!'"

