Lindbergh High teacher to appear Tuesday on 'Jeopardy!'

Fans of "Jeopardy!" will soon be able to root for a hometown favorite.

Sandy Olive, an English teacher at Lindbergh High School, makes her debut on the greatest game show ever at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on KSDK (Channel 5).

Olive, 42, is no stranger to applying to "Jeopardy!" She has taken the online test numerous times and even has been invited three times to in-person interviews.

"But I never could make them fit my schedule because they were always in either Chicago or Kansas City," Olive said.

This time, during COVID-19 lockdowns, she took the initial online test in September. Producers contacted her again in October and she was given another solo test, this time in a Zoom session.

Then in November she was given another audition — the kind that are, in virus-free times, conducted in person at some hotel conference center.

These are "game-play" sessions, in which potential players are tested in front of other candidates and real buzzers from the show are used.

"But we were on Zoom again, so this time they told us to get a clicky-pen and just use that as a buzzer," Olive said.