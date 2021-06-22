Lindbergh High teacher wins first game on "Jeopardy!"

When it came down Tuesday to "Double Jeopardy," Lindbergh High School teacher Sandy Olive was double tough — and so will return Wednesday to defend her first-place finish.
After trailing by a mere $200 after the first round of "Jeopardy!," the sophomore English teacher from south St. Louis County was strong in all categories in the second round to sew up the win before "Final Jeopardy" came along.
Olive's total through two rounds, $21,000, made it impossible — if she played strategically — for runner-up Michael Tran and his $10,000 to catch her.
Tran did double his money to $20,000 with a correct answer ("Jabberwock") on the final question. But even though Olive got the final question wrong, she wagered zero dollars and ended up winning by $1,000.
Olive, 42, took online tests in September, October and November, and then was notified in mid-March that she would be on the show. The competition with Olive was recorded in late March in Los Angeles.
Contestants are prohibited from discussing results, so Olive could say only that appearing on the show "was surreal, and very cool to see how it all happens behind the scenes."
Olive will be back behind the buzzer at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KSDK (Channel 5).