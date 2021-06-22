Lindbergh High teacher wins first game on "Jeopardy!"

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it came down Tuesday to "Double Jeopardy," Lindbergh High School teacher Sandy Olive was double tough — and so will return Wednesday to defend her first-place finish.

After trailing by a mere $200 after the first round of "Jeopardy!," the sophomore English teacher from south St. Louis County was strong in all categories in the second round to sew up the win before "Final Jeopardy" came along.

Olive's total through two rounds, $21,000, made it impossible — if she played strategically — for runner-up Michael Tran and his $10,000 to catch her.

Tran did double his money to $20,000 with a correct answer ("Jabberwock") on the final question. But even though Olive got the final question wrong, she wagered zero dollars and ended up winning by $1,000.

Olive, 42, took online tests in September, October and November, and then was notified in mid-March that she would be on the show. The competition with Olive was recorded in late March in Los Angeles.

Contestants are prohibited from discussing results, so Olive could say only that appearing on the show "was surreal, and very cool to see how it all happens behind the scenes."

Olive will be back behind the buzzer at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KSDK (Channel 5).

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.