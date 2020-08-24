 Skip to main content
Lindenwood professor Mike Wall retires after almost 20 years of running radio station
Lindenwood professor Mike Wall retires after almost 20 years of running radio station

Mike Wall

Mike Wall (Photo by Lindenwood University)

After a career working in radio, followed by a career teaching others about radio, Mike Wall has signed off from his gig at Lindenwood University.

First becoming known in STL in 1979 as one half of the (Guy) “Phillips & Wall” deejay team, Wall spent the last 20 years as a communications professor at Lindenwood.

Along with teaching, Wall also was the general manager of the college radio station, KCLC (89.1 FM) and was the dean of communications from 2004 to 2016.

Under Wall’s direction, the station twice rebuilt its studios, built a press box and studio in the football stadium and oversaw the increase in the station’s power to 50,000 watts, from 35,000 watts.

KCLC program director Chad Briesacher will take over Wall’s general manager role.

