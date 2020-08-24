Lindenwood professor Mike Wall retires after almost 20 years of running radio station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a career working in radio, followed by a career teaching others about radio, Mike Wall has signed off from his gig at Lindenwood University.

First becoming known in STL in 1979 as one half of the (Guy) “Phillips & Wall” deejay team, Wall spent the last 20 years as a communications professor at Lindenwood.

Along with teaching, Wall also was the general manager of the college radio station, KCLC (89.1 FM) and was the dean of communications from 2004 to 2016.

Under Wall’s direction, the station twice rebuilt its studios, built a press box and studio in the football stadium and oversaw the increase in the station’s power to 50,000 watts, from 35,000 watts.

KCLC program director Chad Briesacher will take over Wall’s general manager role.

