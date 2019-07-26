With a post Thursday on Facebook, morning news anchor/reporter Lisa Hart of KTVI (Channel 2) announced she is leaving the station after Friday's shift.
"I’ve decided to leave in pursuit of other opportunities," she said in the post. "I’m looking forward to the future ... and so excited for what it holds."
The post promised more specific information later, with Hart saying, "Excited to share more when I can."
She posted an identical message Friday morning on Twitter.
Hart came to STL in August 2014, leaving an anchor/reporter position in Montana. She began her career at KOMU (Channel 8) in Columbia, a gig she got after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.