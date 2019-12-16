The Post-Dispatch's "100 Neediest Cases" serves a real need:
Our city ranks as the No. 7 neediest major city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2019 "Neediest Cities in the U.S." list.
And that's worse than the No. 9 ranking our fair burg got from the personal-finance website in both 2017 and 2018.
The list looked at two main categories: health/safety and economic well-being.
In health/safety, we finished as the nation's second-worst city, finishing ahead of only Detroit.
That category looked at issues such as crime rate, suicide rate, depression; homes with inadequate kitchens and plumbing; home overcrowding; and food insecurity — a sub-category in which we were judged to be the single-worst city in the nation.
We are better, somewhat, when it comes to economic well-being, as we clocked in as only the 29th-worst U.S. city.
This category weighed factors such as poverty, unemployment, homelessness, bankruptcy, foreclosures, credit scores and high-school dropout rates.
But wait, there's more bad news. We also finished worse than any of our major-city neighbors. Here are their rankings: Memphis (9); Indianapolis (15); Cincinnati (33); Kansas City (53); Nashville (54); Chicago (62); Nashville (71); and Louisville (107).
One of the experts used in putting the list together was Mathieu Despard, faculty director of the Social Policy Institute at Washington University.