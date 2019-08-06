Let's set aside recent dismal marks in areas such as crime, safety, health and education and talk about what truly matters:
Our pets.
St. Louis is way high — No. 8 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities — when it comes to being pet-friendly city, according to a list from personal finance website Wallethub.
Our fair burg scored in the top 20 in two of the three main categories:
• No. 17 in pet budget: cost of veterinarians, pet-care providers and insurance.
• No. 20 in health-wellness: number of veterinarians, trainers and caretakers; dog-friendly restaurants, hotels and shops; pet daycare and boarding sites; pet-friendly rental space; and animal protection laws.
The wellness category also looked at number of pet shelters per capita, in which we were No. 3 in the nation.
Our weakest performance was in outdoor pet friendliness, No. 45 out of the 100 cities. This looked at weather; dog parks; park space and dog-friendly trails; and dog shows.
We led the pack among our major-city neighbors: Cincinnati (20); Louisville, Kentucky (40); Kansas City, Missouri (51); Memphis (58); Indianapolis (64); Chicago (79); and Nashville, Tennessee (93).
The best city was Scottsdale, Arizona; the worst was Fresno, California