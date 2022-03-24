List shows St. Louis needs to up its brunch game

According to what might be the most hipster-y list to ever hit this bureau, St. Louis needs to bolster its brunch game.
When it comes to brunch — the meal designed for sleep-in types who like a slab of prime rib with their bacon and waffles at 11 a.m. — we were only No. 37 in the nation.
Even worse, we were only No. 2 in Missouri.
The listers at LawnStarter turned its heat lamps on the largest 197 U.S. cities and ranked them on four main criteria.
Our strongest showing was in the area of access (No. 25), which was based on total number of brunch-serving restaurants.
When it came to demand (Google searches for brunches), we were No. 27. In the area of "community," the number of brunch clubs and events, we were No. 30.
Our Achilles heel was in quality, registering a bland No. 65 ranking. This was based on the number of highly rated establishments offering brunch and the customer ratings for those meals.
Among our major neighbors: Chicago (3), Kansas City (15) and Nashville, Tennessee (18) finished higher; and we managed to best Cincinnati (88), Indianapolis (113), Memphis (119) and Louisville (120).
The best city in the U.S. was New York, though No. 2 New Orleans should appeal that decision to a higher food court. The worst was San Bernardino, California.
