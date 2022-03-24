List shows St. Louis needs to up its brunch game

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

According to what might be the most hipster-y list to ever hit this bureau, St. Louis needs to bolster its brunch game.

When it comes to brunch — the meal designed for sleep-in types who like a slab of prime rib with their bacon and waffles at 11 a.m. — we were only No. 37 in the nation.

Even worse, we were only No. 2 in Missouri.

The listers at LawnStarter turned its heat lamps on the largest 197 U.S. cities and ranked them on four main criteria.

Our strongest showing was in the area of access (No. 25), which was based on total number of brunch-serving restaurants.

When it came to demand (Google searches for brunches), we were No. 27. In the area of "community," the number of brunch clubs and events, we were No. 30.

Our Achilles heel was in quality, registering a bland No. 65 ranking. This was based on the number of highly rated establishments offering brunch and the customer ratings for those meals.

Among our major neighbors: Chicago (3), Kansas City (15) and Nashville, Tennessee (18) finished higher; and we managed to best Cincinnati (88), Indianapolis (113), Memphis (119) and Louisville (120).

The best city in the U.S. was New York, though No. 2 New Orleans should appeal that decision to a higher food court. The worst was San Bernardino, California.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.