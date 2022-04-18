List: St. Charles County among best places to start a small business

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If 2022 is the year you choose to start your own small business, the best move may be to head west — all the way to St. Charles County.

In a look at more than 1,300 U.S. municipalities with a population of 25,000 to 100,000, only five locales in STL made the top 500.

Four of those cities were across the wide Missouri River.

The best place for a new small business, according to the list from personal-finance website WalletHub, is Wentzville. That booming town clocked in at No. 216.

Following closely was the city of St. Charles, which ended up at No. 221. The county's other cities to crack the top 500 were O'Fallon (353) and St. Peters (497).

The only muni in St. Louis County to finish in the upper group was Chesterfield, which came in at No. 270.

East St. Louis was the sole Metro East town to crack the top 500, finishing at No. 459.

The rankings were based on three main criteria: business environment (work-week length, commute time, average growth and revenue of small businesses); access to resources (financing, human-resource accessibility and higher education); and business costs (office space, labor, corporate taxes, cost of living).

One of the experts who participated in putting the list together was Richard Ryffel, a part-time finance professor at Washington University.

The best state in which to start a new business appears to be Utah, which had five of the top 10 cities, and seven of the top 20. The worst looks like California, which had six of its cities in the bottom 10.

