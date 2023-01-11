Living St. Louis kicks off 20th season on Nine PBS

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“Living St. Louis” on KETC (Channel 9) kicked off its 20th season this week — still featuring three on-air producers who have been with the show since it began in 2004.
Anne-Marie Berger, Ruth Ezell and Jim Kirchherr, now joined by Brooke Butler, focused the season opener on the new professional soccer team in St. Louis. The show airs at 7 p.m. Mondays.
Viewers will notice a new format (and new logo) on the show, which now mixes recorded segments with in-studio interviews filmed on a new set.
Noting that Nine PBS is usually rated as one of the most-watched member stations in the country, station chief Amy Shaw said the show, “exemplifies the community-centered journalism that has earned (the) public trust.“
