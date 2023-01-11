Living St. Louis kicks off 20th season on Nine PBS

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Living St. Louis” on KETC (Channel 9) kicked off its 20th season this week — still featuring three on-air producers who have been with the show since it began in 2004.

Anne-Marie Berger, Ruth Ezell and Jim Kirchherr, now joined by Brooke Butler, focused the season opener on the new professional soccer team in St. Louis. The show airs at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Viewers will notice a new format (and new logo) on the show, which now mixes recorded segments with in-studio interviews filmed on a new set.

Noting that Nine PBS is usually rated as one of the most-watched member stations in the country, station chief Amy Shaw said the show, “exemplifies the community-centered journalism that has earned (the) public trust.“