Lobbyist, adviser to St. Louis mayor leaves Kansas City firm

A Kansas City engineering firm will need to find another legislator-swayer, now that the company and former state legislator Mike Talboy have parted ways.
Talboy, until recently the government affairs director for Burns & McDonnell and a registered lobbyist, also has served as an adviser to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on two committees.
Talboy was a member of Jones’ transition team when she was elected mayor in April 2021. He later was appointed to the mayor’s stimulus advisory board that was created to offer guidance on how to spend $517 million in federal aid.
As to whether a replacement would need to be named to the stimulus board, a spokesperson for Jones’ office said the board has been inactive since July 2021.
Talboy could not be reached for comment. A company spokesperson said Tuesday that Talboy was no longer employed by the firm and declined to further discuss a personnel matter.
Talboy served from 2006 to 2012 as a Democratic state representative from the Kansas City area. Jones was elected as a Democratic state representative in 2008.
He and Jones made news in 2010 when Talboy, who is Hispanic, and Jones, who is Black, became the House minority leader and assistant minority leader, respectively.
Talboy left the Legislature to join Burns & McDonnell, which has headquarters in Kansas City and offices in Chesterfield and O’Fallon, Illinois.
