Sure, there's time for one more road trip before the summer ends after Labor Day.
And Bill Hart's book, "Historic Missouri Roadsides," has pages of suggestions.
Hart, the executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, will be at two events next week to tout the second-edition release of his 2015 book.
On Aug. 20, Hart will speak at 7 p.m. at the Missouri State Archives Speaker Series, 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City.
Then on Aug. 22, Hart will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Library, 7550 Lohmeyer Ave.