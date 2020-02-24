Local bar plans 'drag' caravan to protest Missouri lawmaker's bill

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Call it political action, call it social activism, call it a drag race to Jeff City.

Just John, a popular St. Louis nightclub among STL's LGBT community, is organizing a shuttle-bus caravan in March to Missouri's state capital to protest a proposed law that aims to prevent "drag queen story hours."

The bus leaves at 9 a.m. March 7 from the bar's parking lot, 4112 Manchester Avenue in The Grove, and returns later that day after the demonstration.

The invitation on social media says, "Queens, Kings & Everything in between. It's time we stand together at the Missouri capitol. Even if you don't do drag, but you support drag queen story time — come support and rally with us."

The drag queen story hour originated in San Francisco in 2015 and has since spread to many other cities.

The St. Louis Public Library held its first such story hour in September 2017 and now schedules two each year. The next story hour is 2 p.m. April 4 at the Central Library in downtown St. Louis.