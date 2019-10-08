Always with an eye on local history, and the holidays just down the road, STL's Reedy Press has released "They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis."
The coffee-table tome was written by Molly Butterworth, a historic preservationist and museum curator, and UMSL finance professor Thomas Eyssell, a former mechanic and collector of 1960s muscle-cars.
The book covers the auto industry in STL from the late 1800s until now. While it covers the well-known Moon Car, it also looks at other less-famous local rides, such as the the Dyke, the Dorris and the Gardner.
The book hits the store shelves on Oct. 15. (209 pages; $39.95).