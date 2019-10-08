Red October special: Subscribe now
"They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis."

"They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis," by Molly Butterworth and Thomas Eyssell (Photo by Reedy Press)

Always with an eye on local history, and the holidays just down the road, STL's Reedy Press has released "They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis."

The coffee-table tome was written by Molly Butterworth, a historic preservationist and museum curator, and UMSL finance professor Thomas Eyssell, a former mechanic and collector of 1960s muscle-cars.

The book covers the auto industry in STL from the late 1800s until now. While it covers the well-known Moon Car, it also looks at other less-famous local rides, such as the the Dyke, the Dorris and the Gardner.

The book hits the store shelves on Oct. 15. (209 pages; $39.95).

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.