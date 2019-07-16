The creative keyboarders from STL's Reedy Press will be out in full force this weekend to move their books about our mighty metro.
The effort is part of the 2019 YMCA Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Greensfelder Recreation Center in Queeny Park in Ballwin.
On Saturday, the Reedy lineup consists of Steve Pick, "St Louis Sound;" Amanda Hunyar, "St. Louis State Hospital;" Carol Shepley, "St. Louis: An Illustrated Timeline;" and Jim Merkel, "Making of an Icon."
The Sunday sales force is Bill Hart, "Historic Missouri Roadsides;" Valerie Kienzle, "What's With St Louis;" and Amanda E. Doyle, "St. Louis Sound" and "Missouri Almanac 2018-19."