Local comedian Craig Hawksley, 69, died last week

Long-time comedian Craig Hawksley, best known as the "Dobb’s Guy” from local television commercials, died last week at the age of 69.

One of the area's leading stand-up comics for decades, Hawksley was at the forefront of popularizing local comedy clubs in STL in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A 1970 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Hawksley was arguably the first star on a burgeoning local circuit that included Joe Marlatti, Dan Chopin, Kathleen Madigan and Dan O'Sullivan.

"I met Craig when he was performing at the Mindshaft," said Chopin, referencing the club at 11th and Pine streets that was the first popular stand-up comedy venue in STL.

"And from there, we all went to Bilbo Baggins in Clayton and then out to Cleo's in Westport, which eventually became the Funny Bone," Chopin said.

In fact, Chopin said he and Merlotti met up with Hawksley on Dec. 27 for dinner to discuss possible performance dates for the three comedians, who had all but retired since Covid-19 shutdowns.