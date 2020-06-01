Local DJ, historical society win award for hip-hop program

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A local deejay and a local institution have been hailed by a national historical organization.

Ronald Butts (aka DJ G. Wiz) and the Missouri Historical Society have picked up an award for excellence from the American Association for State and Local History.

In June 2019, Butts collaborated with the historical society to present "Background Check: The Story of St. Louis and East St. Louis Hip Hop 1979-1995 Vol. 1."

The program, part of the society's African American History Initiative, was attended by about 240 people and highlighted the history (pre-Nelly) of hip-hop in the St. Louis area.

It included a panel discussion with Butts and other local artists and jocks and a showing of Butts' documentary.

"This film shows a part of history," Butts said in a statement. "The people reacted to that forgotten history, and the African American History Initiative helped preserve our history.”

