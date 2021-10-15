Local firefighter featured on American Lung Association calendar

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

University City firefighter Daniel Jones was indeed ready for his close-up.

After raising $1,750 for the American Lung Association through Missouri’s Fight for Air Climb, Jones was picked as one of the monthly faces ("Mr. January") for the association's 2022 calendar.

Association officials said fire departments are active in the cause for good reason: Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic respiratory issues, including lung and bronchial cancer.

"The calendar helps support lung health for current and future generations of firefighters," Jones said. "For me, there is no better cause.”

Events were held earlier this year in 40 U.S. cities. To buy a calendar, go to lung.org/calendar.

