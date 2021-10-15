Local firefighter featured on American Lung Association calendar

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
University City firefighter Daniel Jones was indeed ready for his close-up.
After raising $1,750 for the American Lung Association through Missouri’s Fight for Air Climb, Jones was picked as one of the monthly faces ("Mr. January") for the association's 2022 calendar.
Association officials said fire departments are active in the cause for good reason: Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic respiratory issues, including lung and bronchial cancer.
"The calendar helps support lung health for current and future generations of firefighters," Jones said. "For me, there is no better cause.”
Events were held earlier this year in 40 U.S. cities. To buy a calendar, go to lung.org/calendar.
