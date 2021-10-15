 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local firefighter featured on American Lung Association calendar
0 comments

Local firefighter featured on American Lung Association calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University City firefighter Daniel Jones was indeed ready for his close-up.

After raising $1,750 for the American Lung Association through Missouri’s Fight for Air Climb, Jones was picked as one of the monthly faces ("Mr. January") for the association's 2022 calendar.

University City firefighter Daniel Jones

University City firefighter Daniel Jones on 2022 calendar promoting respiratory health (Photo courtesy of American Lung association)

Association officials said fire departments are active in the cause for good reason: Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic respiratory issues, including lung and bronchial cancer. 

"The calendar helps support lung health for current and future generations of firefighters," Jones said. "For me, there is no better cause.”

Events were held earlier this year in 40 U.S. cities. To buy a calendar, go to lung.org/calendar.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: If St. Louis wins its lawsuit against the NFL, how should it spend its winnings?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News