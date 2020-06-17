Local food writer, historian wins national awards

Local author and food critic Suzanne Corbett has picked up some national recognition for her writing.
Corbett, a feature writer for Gazelle magazine, recently won a first-place award from the National Federation of Press Women for "Gulf Coast Seafood Treasures,” which ran in Gazelle in February 2019.
She also won a third-place award for a travel story, "High Plains Fare,” which was published in July 2019.
Corbett's work as a food historian has been featured most notably at the Campbell House Museum in downtown St. Louis. In 2015, she wrote "The Gilded Table," which highlights the 19th century life lived by the wealthy Robert and Virginia Campbell.
Her presentations also have been featured at Gateway Arch National Park, the U.S. Grant Historic Site, state historic sites in Hermann and Ste. Genevieve, and the Missouri History Museum.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.