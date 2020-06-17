Local food writer, historian wins national awards

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local author and food critic Suzanne Corbett has picked up some national recognition for her writing.

She also won a third-place award for a travel story, "High Plains Fare,” which was published in July 2019.

Corbett's work as a food historian has been featured most notably at the Campbell House Museum in downtown St. Louis. In 2015, she wrote "The Gilded Table," which highlights the 19th century life lived by the wealthy Robert and Virginia Campbell.

Her presentations also have been featured at Gateway Arch National Park, the U.S. Grant Historic Site, state historic sites in Hermann and Ste. Genevieve, and the Missouri History Museum.

