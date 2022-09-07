Local history program focusing on Mill Creek, Midtown

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The next installment of Ron “Johnny Rabbitt” Elz’s popular local history program at the Missouri History Museum will feature a distinguished guest.

Vivian Gibson, acclaimed author of “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” will be spotlighted at Elz’s presentation at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the museum’s Lee Auditorium.

The Los Angeles Review of Books compared Gibson’s work to that of Zora Neale Hurston and Gwendolyn Brooks, and one review described the book as “a moving memoir of family life” that portrays Mill Creek as a “warm, tight-knit African-American community.”

The book, which came out in 2020, earned Gibson the Missouri Humanities Literary Achievement Award.

Mill Creek was a densely populated area on the southern edge of downtown St. Louis that was razed in 1959 to make way for interstate highways.

The program, “Remembering Midtown and Mill Creek,” also will include a presentation from Ron Fagerstrom, author of “Mill Creek Valley: A Soul of St. Louis”; and Joy Christensen, who will talk about the revitalization of the area’s historic “Automobile Row.”

Will Smith of the Lawrence Group architectural firm will talk about the facelifts at the Missouri and Sun theater buildings and the development of The Foundry.

Also, Dan Stevens of the Ozark Theater will play musical selections from the 1920s-30s. The event is free and no reservations are needed.