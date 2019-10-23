The annual St. Louis Press Club awards bash is coming up next month, with six local journalists and one marketing executive in line for dinner, drinks and plaudits.
The soiree, emceed by KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Mike Bush, starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Edward Jones South Campus, 12555 Manchester Road.
The print media will be represented by two newspaper folks: Sarah Bryan Miller, who has been the classical music critic for the Post-Dispatch for 21 years, and Robert A. Cohn, editor emeritus of the St. Louis Jewish Light.
The honorees include a pair of alums from KTVI (Channel 2) — meteorologist Dave Murray and former president and general manager Spencer Koch.
From the wireless side, KMOX (1120 AM) radio veterans Carol Daniel and Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz will be lauded.
Dan Farrell, the Cardinals' senior vice president for marketing and sales, also is in line for honors.