Local man competing in axe-throwing championship

Dan Brynildsen has axes to grind, right before he throws them.

The Metro East man is the only local competitor to qualify for the 2021 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship, slated for Dec. 10-12 in Fort Worth, Texas.

He will compete in two categories at the world tourney: "standard hatchet" on Dec. 10 and "big axe" on Dec. 11.

"If I make the finals in either category, I'll get a chance to compete on Dec. 12," he said.

Brynildsen chucks his choppers at Riverbend Axe Throwing in East Alton, which he owns with his wife, Erika.

Hanging on to their day jobs — Dan is an information technology manager for TD Ameritrade — the Alton High grads and Glen Carbon residents opened the venue two years ago and began offering the exciting combination of alcoholic beverages and the chance to hurl large, sharp objects.

"Axe throwing has gotten quite popular recently," Brynildsen said. "I think we got into it at the right time."

