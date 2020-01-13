Local names found in nooks of Academy Award nominations

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The announcement of the 2019 Academy Award nominations this weekend brought some nods to folks with local ties.

David Steward II is one of the producers of "Hair Love," which was nominated for best animated short feature.

Steward is the founder of Lion Forge, an STL-based media company, and chairman of The Nine Network's board of directors. He is the son of World Wide Technologies founder David Steward.

The feature animated film "Missing Links" also was nominated for an Oscar.

Former STLer Brad Schiff served as the animation supervisor for the movie. He is a 1988 grad of Parkway West and son of former KMOV (Channel 4) anchorman Steve Schiff.