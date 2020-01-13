Local names found in nooks of Academy Award nominations

The announcement of the 2019 Academy Award nominations this weekend brought some nods to folks with local ties.
David Steward II is one of the producers of "Hair Love," which was nominated for best animated short feature.
Steward is the founder of Lion Forge, an STL-based media company, and chairman of The Nine Network's board of directors. He is the son of World Wide Technologies founder David Steward.
The feature animated film "Missing Links" also was nominated for an Oscar.
Former STLer Brad Schiff served as the animation supervisor for the movie. He is a 1988 grad of Parkway West and son of former KMOV (Channel 4) anchorman Steve Schiff.
Meanwhile, well-known activist and former Missouri state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. is the subject of "St. Louis Superman," which was nominated as a short documentary.
Franks gained notoriety during the Ferguson and Shockley protests and also was elected to the state House in 2016. He resigned his seat in 2019.
And if we expand the definition of "local" to take in Springfield and Columbia, please note that southwest Missourian and former Mizzou student Brad Pitt was nominated in the supporting actor category for his turn in "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood."
The Oscars presentation will air at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.