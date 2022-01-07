Local publishers Reedy Press getting new chief

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After almost 20 years at the helm, Reedy Press co-founder Josh Stevens is stepping away and turning operation of the company over to Joe Chatman.

A marketing management veteran, Chatman will run the business that has published hundreds of books of local interest and history since 2003.

Stevens noted that after years of annually publishing an average of about 55 books, this year anticipates a 90-book slate.

"With the company growing, I have decided to bring a person with a more extensive business background to run Reedy," he said.

In a statement, Chatman said, “It's an exciting time to join the team. I'm looking forward to helping the company continue its growth while supporting our local authors and customers."

Before taking this new gig, Chatman was a vice president at PFSbrands, a food service company near Jefferson City. He and his wife, Jill, live in St. Louis with their two teen-age children.