Local publishers Reedy Press getting new chief
After almost 20 years at the helm, Reedy Press co-founder Josh Stevens is stepping away and turning operation of the company over to Joe Chatman.

A marketing management veteran, Chatman will run the business that has published hundreds of books of local interest and history since 2003.

Stevens noted that after years of annually publishing an average of about 55 books, this year anticipates a 90-book slate.

"With the company growing, I have decided to bring a person with a more extensive business background to run Reedy," he said.

Joe Chatman, new president of Reedy Press

Joe Chatman, new president of Reedy Press (Photo by Reedy Press)

In a statement, Chatman said, “It's an exciting time to join the team. I'm looking forward to helping the company continue its growth while supporting our local authors and customers."

Before taking this new gig, Chatman was a vice president at PFSbrands, a food service company near Jefferson City. He and his wife, Jill, live in St. Louis with their two teen-age children.

Reedy Press was founded in 2003 by Stevens and Matt Heidenry. Stevens and his wife, Mary Beth, have run the company since Heidenry left in 2013.

Stevens said he will serve as a "creative adviser" at Reedy, while also starting a new company that will focus on literary works with religious themes.

