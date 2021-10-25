Local writer Suzanne Corbett nabs two travel awards

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local author and food writer Suzanne Corbett picked up two regional awards last week from the Midwest Travel Journalists Association.

The awards were presented at the association's Mark Twain Travel Journalist Awards held last week in Sanibel, Florida.

Corbett won a first-place award for a short story, "Catch the Louisiana Blues," which appeared in AAA Southern Traveler, and third place for her story "Patriotic Plates," which ran in Gazelle Magazine.

The awards covered all of 2020 and through June 30 of this year.

Corbett's work as a food historian has been featured in the Campbell House Museum, Gateway Arch National Park, the U.S. Grant Historic Site and the Missouri History Museum.

