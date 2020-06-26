Long morning walk, in space, for St. Ann astronaut

STL's reigning rocketeer, Air Force Col. Robert Behnken, got to go for a walk Friday morning — in space, for a little more than six hours.
On Thursday he alerted Twitter-ites of his impending excursion:
Who’s ready for a spacewalk? pic.twitter.com/XcVAVmcg5T— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 26, 2020
St. Ann native Behnken and International Space Station colleague Capt. Chris Cassidy left the station about 6:30 a.m. Friday for the spacewalk.
According to news reports Friday, Cassidy lost a mirror attached to his right wrist that allowed him to see gauges on his spacesuit that are otherwise out of view. But having the "right stuff" means he just used the other wrist mirror and stayed the course.
The astronauts went outside to replace old batteries for the outpost's solar arrays. It was the first of four planned walks aimed at upgrading the station's power system.
Behnken is no stranger to spacewalking. Before Friday's ambling, he had logged about 37 hours in seven previous walks.
Another walk is slated for Wednesday. They are televised live on Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV.
Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High and has a bachelor's degree from Washington University. He has been an astronaut since 2000 and is a veteran of two space shuttle flights — in 2008 and 2010, both on Endeavour.
Cassidy has been on the space station since April 9. Behnken arrived with SpaceX Crew Dragon colleague Col. Doug Hurley on May 31.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.