Long-running kosher deli hits real estate market

Kohn's Kosher Deli, founded more than 60 years ago by a Holocaust survivor, is up for sale.

The restaurant/meat market at 10405 Old Olive Street Road in Creve Coeur is listed by Lawyers Realty LLC. The combined asking price for the business and the property is $2.275 million.

The deli was opened in 1963 in University City by Simon Kohn, who died in 2013.

Kohn was born in Poland, near the border with Germany. He and his family were among the first to be rounded up by the Nazis in 1939.

From 2001: Simon Kohn prepares Kosher meat at his Creve Coeur deli. POST-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

After being tattooed with the number 141341, the 13-year-old Kohn was sent to six concentration camps before escaping from Auschwitz near the end of the war.

Kohn came to St. Louis in 1949 and opened his deli in the site of a neighborhood kosher grocery. It moved to Creve Coeur in the 1970s.

The sales pitch notes that the shop, which sits on about a one-acre lot, produces kosher meals for several airlines and hospital, as well as operating a food cart at Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center.

