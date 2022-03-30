Long-running kosher deli hits real estate market

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kohn's Kosher Deli, founded more than 60 years ago by a Holocaust survivor, is up for sale.

The restaurant/meat market at 10405 Old Olive Street Road in Creve Coeur is listed by Lawyers Realty LLC. The combined asking price for the business and the property is $2.275 million.

The deli was opened in 1963 in University City by Simon Kohn, who died in 2013.

Kohn was born in Poland, near the border with Germany. He and his family were among the first to be rounded up by the Nazis in 1939.

After being tattooed with the number 141341, the 13-year-old Kohn was sent to six concentration camps before escaping from Auschwitz near the end of the war.

Kohn came to St. Louis in 1949 and opened his deli in the site of a neighborhood kosher grocery. It moved to Creve Coeur in the 1970s.

The sales pitch notes that the shop, which sits on about a one-acre lot, produces kosher meals for several airlines and hospital, as well as operating a food cart at Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center.

