Longtime federal prosecutor John Davis heading to private firm

After 30 years of working for the state, John Davis is switching sides.

An assistant prosecutor in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis since 1997, Davis is ankling that gig on Friday to go to work with defense attorneys Brad Kessler and Nicholas Williams under their shingle in Brentwood.

"They offered me a partnership and I'll be joining them right on Monday," Davis said. "But I might take Tuesday off — Election Day and all."

A Peoria, Illinois. native, Davis graduated from Bradley University and came to town in 1987 to attend law school at St. Louis University. "And I never left," he said.

Davis first landed a job as a prosecuting attorney in St. Charles County, and then was elected as a circuit judge. In 1997, he was named a federal prosecutor.

For much of his federal career, Davis was assigned to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.