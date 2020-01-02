Longtime KSDK anchor Deanne Lane engaged to former detective

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Two names that may ring a bell with STLers will be ringing wedding bells later this year.
Former KSDK news anchor Deanne Lane and retired St. Louis police homicide detective Chris Pappas became engaged over the holidays and plan to marry in June.
Lane was a fixture on Channel 5 from 1981 to 2009, when she ankled the station to take a corporate communications gig at Centene Corp.
Pappas retired from the St. Louis police department and then joined the Federal Reserve Police. He now works for Procter & Gamble.
Tags
Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.