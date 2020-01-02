You are the owner of this article.
Longtime KSDK anchor Deanne Lane engaged to former detective
Deanne Lane spent 28 years at KSDK before departing in 2009.

Two names that may ring a bell with STLers will be ringing wedding bells later this year.

Former KSDK news anchor Deanne Lane and retired St. Louis police homicide detective Chris Pappas became engaged over the holidays and plan to marry in June.

Lane was a fixture on Channel 5 from 1981 to 2009, when she ankled the station to take a corporate communications gig at Centene Corp.

Pappas retired from the St. Louis police department and then joined the Federal Reserve Police. He now works for Procter & Gamble.

