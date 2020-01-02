Longtime KSDK anchor Deanne Lane engaged to former detective

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two names that may ring a bell with STLers will be ringing wedding bells later this year.

Former KSDK news anchor Deanne Lane and retired St. Louis police homicide detective Chris Pappas became engaged over the holidays and plan to marry in June.

Lane was a fixture on Channel 5 from 1981 to 2009, when she ankled the station to take a corporate communications gig at Centene Corp.

Pappas retired from the St. Louis police department and then joined the Federal Reserve Police. He now works for Procter & Gamble.

