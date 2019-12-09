Sportscaster Bill Davis — familiar to many STL television viewers from his 17-year stint at KTVI (Channel 2) — died Saturday of lung cancer and heart disease. He was 74.
Several friends still in St. Louis said the news of Mr. Davis, who had moved to Florida years ago, had been posted on a private Facebook page by Mary Davis, his wife of 37 years.
Davis came to STL sports television in 1977 from an unusual place, managing the convention center in the resort town of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
While at the center, he got a call from former KTVI sports director Duane Dow, who had worked with Mr. Davis some years before in Milwaukee. His former colleague urged him to return to television and come to St. Louis.
"The money was just too good to pass up," Davis recalled in a 1994 story that Post-Dispatch sports scribe Dan Caesar wrote when Mr. Davis was leaving.
Mr. Davis recalled that the news side at KTVI was not in favor of the hire, and only reluctantly acquiesced to Dow's wishes.
"But I got a big break, thanks to Don Coryell," Davis said, then recounted how in early 1978 he wrangled an exclusive interview with Coryell, who had just been fired as head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals football team.
Mr. Davis went on to become sports director for a time, and then also served briefly as the main sports anchor.
He incurred health problems while still at KTVI and underwent triple bypass surgery. Lingering problems with his heart forced him to retire in 1994, the article noted.
When he left KTVI, then-sports director Mark Curtis said, "I feel I've lost not only a fine worker, but a good friend around here. He is class."