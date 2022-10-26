Longtime LGBT publisher moving to Mexico

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 22 years as an active member of St. Louis’ LGBT community, Darin “D-Sly” Slyman is picking up stakes and heading south — as in down to Mexico.

Slyman, best known as the publisher of Vital Voice for about 11 years, has been kicked upstairs to a vice president’s position at Edge Media Network.

“I asked them if they had any problem with me doing that job from Puerto Vallarta,” Slyman said at a going-away party in his honor Tuesday night at Rehab in The Grove.

“All they said was ‘Hey, maybe we need to have our next regional meeting at your place,’” said Slyman, who leaves town Friday to move into a condo that is “about three blocks from the beach.”

About 50 people showed up to wish Slyman well, including St. Louis Press Club board member Sarah Thompson, well-known local freelance writer Chris Andoe, CBD Kratom marketing manager Jason Johnston and former PR kingpin Craig Kaminer, who now publishes Sophisticated Living magazine.

Slyman also was presented with a proclamation from the office of Mayor Tishaura Jones that designated Tuesday as “Darin Slyman Day” in St. Louis, thanks to Alderman Shane Cohn, D-25th Ward.

Slyman, an Oklahoma native and distant cousin of the local family famous for appliances, first came to STL in 1994 to attend Webster University. He moved to France for five years and then returned in 2000.

In 2009, Slyman bought Vital Voice, which had started in 1981 as the “Lesbian and Gay News Telegraph.” He expanded the publication into Kansas City in 2013. For a short period, he also published “Max,” a style magazine.

He shut down Vital Voice in January 2020 and then signed on with Edge Media in 2021 as a marketing director. Edge is a national operation with headquarters in Boston and offices in numerous U.S. cities. It claims a readership of more than 5 million.

On being an advocate for equality, Slyman said he believes his efforts helped the local LGBT community.

“We live in a blue dot in a red state,” Slyman said. “I think I had success because I was relatable, I could work with anybody.”