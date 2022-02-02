Longtime local deejay Randy Raley back on air

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime local radio host Randy Raley is back on the rock beat.

A veteran of more than 45-years on the wireless, Raley has been hired by KBDZ (93.1 FM) in Ste. Genevieve to helm its morning-drive shift, from 6 to 10 a.m.

Raley is best known for his 13-year stint at classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), along with stints at KFTK (97.1 FM) and KLOU (103.3 FM).

He also worked as a producer at KMOX (1120 AM), and had on-air stints in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas City in his career.

The show will be heavy on the music, Raley said in a statement.

"Maybe I can tell you something that's topical, funny, witty or informational between tunes," Raley said, but "I certainly don't like to hear myself blabber on."

The station is owned by Donze Communications, which also operates KSGM (980 AM).

The station began making a ripple in STL radio waves in 2016, when it hired well-traveled jock J.C. Corcoran for its morning show. Corcoran has since left the building.

