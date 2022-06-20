Longtime St. Louis radio host 'Charlie Brown' Troxell dead at 80

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Word has reached this bureau that Charles Troxell — better known for his years on STL radio as "Charlie Brown" — died on June 9 at the age of 80.

Starting his broadcasting career on the East Coast and Tampa in the 1960s, Troxell came to St. Louis in the early 1970s to work the Top 40 market at KXOK (630 AM).

Troxell joined KMOX (1120 AM) in 1984 and stayed there for 11 years, becoming best known as the host of the popular "Trading Post" show.

Along with his commercial radio work, Troxell also was a dedicated amateur radio operator (call sign: KH2OP) and served on the board of directors of the St. Louis & Suburban Radio Club.

Troxell quit KMOX in 1995 and moved with his family to Guam to engage in missionary work. He stayed there for 12 years and worked for Mission to the World and the Pacific Island Bible College.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Troxell's church: Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church, 1230 Big Bend Road in Ballwin.

