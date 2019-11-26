Longtime STL radio host Jon Grayson, who has been off local air for a year, is heading west to take a new gig in Kansas City.
Starting on Dec. 3, Grayson will join news-talk station KMBZ (98.1 FM), co-hosting with Jayme Monacelli from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, according to trade publication All Access.
Grayson's 17-year run on STL radio came to an end in November 2018 when he and KTRS (550 AM) parted ways after less than two years of having him host the mid-morning shift.
Before that, Grayson spent 16 years at KMOX (1120 AM) and worked the midnight shift. His show was syndicated for a time by the Westwood One network.
KMBZ is owned by media chain Entercom, which also owns KMOX.