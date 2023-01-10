 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucas Kunce’s latest US Senate bid gets kudos from celebrity host Andy Cohen

Andy Comes Home at Ritz Carlton

Andy Cohen addresses the crowd during Andy Comes Home at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The event benefits the Clayton Education Foundation. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Lucas Kunce’s announcement Friday that he would run in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Josh Hawley was covered widely by the press.

And it also generated some home-state love from STL’s own celebrity host with the most, Andy Cohen, who has twice retweeted social media posts from Kunce’s new campaign.

On Friday, the day Kunce announced his candidacy on Twitter, Cohen retweeted the post that called Hawley a “fraud and a coward.”

Then on Tuesday morning, Cohen retweeted another Kunce post, with this one taking a shot at Hawley for wanting to “control what we do in the bedroom.”

This will be a second run at a U.S. Senate seat for Kunce, a Jefferson City-area native. He ran last year and lost in the Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine, who then fell to Eric Schmitt in the November general election.

A 1986 Clayton High grad, Cohen is best known as the host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live.” He also is executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Although known for supporting Democratic/liberal causes and candidates, Cohen drew the most political attention on New Year’s Eve 2021 for delivering a blistering (possibly tequila-fueled) assessment of New York City’s then-mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio.

Said Cohen, “After four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”

Lucas Kunce launched his second US Senate bid on Friday Jan. 6, 2022 with an ad featuring Josh Hawley.

 
