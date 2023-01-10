Lucas Kunce’s latest US Senate bid gets kudos from celebrity host Andy Cohen

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lucas Kunce’s announcement Friday that he would run in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Josh Hawley was covered widely by the press.

And it also generated some home-state love from STL’s own celebrity host with the most, Andy Cohen, who has twice retweeted social media posts from Kunce’s new campaign.

On Friday, the day Kunce announced his candidacy on Twitter, Cohen retweeted the post that called Hawley a “fraud and a coward.”

On January 6, 2021, Josh Hawley showed us he’s a fraud and a coward.



Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who’s willing to stand and fight. That’s why I’ve decided to take him on. pic.twitter.com/VbN1SuqPFU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) January 6, 2023

Then on Tuesday morning, Cohen retweeted another Kunce post, with this one taking a shot at Hawley for wanting to “control what we do in the bedroom.”

So @HawleyMO wants to control what we do in the bedroom, in the doctor's office, and even in our workplaces... He's telling us the only way to be a man is to be just like him — and now he's even writing a book about it?



It's weird. It's creepy. It's gross. I just don't get it. pic.twitter.com/EaH8cvxdNo — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) January 10, 2023

This will be a second run at a U.S. Senate seat for Kunce, a Jefferson City-area native. He ran last year and lost in the Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine, who then fell to Eric Schmitt in the November general election.

A 1986 Clayton High grad, Cohen is best known as the host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live.” He also is executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Although known for supporting Democratic/liberal causes and candidates, Cohen drew the most political attention on New Year’s Eve 2021 for delivering a blistering (possibly tequila-fueled) assessment of New York City’s then-mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio.

Said Cohen, “After four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”