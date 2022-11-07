Lutheran radio station will soon have night-time signal in St. Louis area

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Listeners to KFUO will soon be able to listen after sundown, thanks to a recent purchase approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, owners of the station, got the federal nod to buy KXFN (1380 AM) for $570,000 from Relevant Radio.

The station broadcasts religious music and news features.

Once in operation, the station will be able to use the new frequency for night-time broadcasting. Station officials were unavailable for comment.

The new KFUO is a weaker-signal successor to the old station with the same call letters that had aired mostly classical music on 99.1 FM.

In 2008, while experiencing budget shortages, the Missouri Synod sold the license for the 99.1 FM frequency for $26 million.

It was bought by Gateway Creative Broadcasting, which now operates on the frequency as KJOY, a station that plays contemporary Christian music.