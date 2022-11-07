 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lutheran radio station will soon have night-time signal in St. Louis area

Listeners to KFUO will soon be able to listen after sundown, thanks to a recent purchase approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, owners of the station, got the federal nod to buy KXFN (1380 AM) for $570,000 from Relevant Radio.

The station broadcasts religious music and news features.

Once in operation, the station will be able to use the new frequency for night-time broadcasting. Station officials were unavailable for comment.

The new KFUO is a weaker-signal successor to the old station with the same call letters that had aired mostly classical music on 99.1 FM.

In 2008, while experiencing budget shortages, the Missouri Synod sold the license for the 99.1 FM frequency for $26 million.

It was bought by Gateway Creative Broadcasting, which now operates on the frequency as KJOY, a station that plays contemporary Christian music.

