Lutheran radio station will soon have night-time signal in St. Louis area

Listeners to KFUO will soon be able to listen after sundown, thanks to a recent purchase approved by the Federal Communications Commission.
The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, owners of the station, got the federal nod to buy KXFN (1380 AM) for $570,000 from Relevant Radio.
The station broadcasts religious music and news features.
Once in operation, the station will be able to use the new frequency for night-time broadcasting. Station officials were unavailable for comment.
The new KFUO is a weaker-signal successor to the old station with the same call letters that had aired mostly classical music on 99.1 FM.
In 2008, while experiencing budget shortages, the Missouri Synod sold the license for the 99.1 FM frequency for $26 million.
- Two shortstops, once Cardinals starters then traded, find new homes on way to World Series
- A stream ran underground in Tower Grove Park for 100 years. Now, it's seen again.
- Feds sue St. Louis’ Rockwell Beer Co. over alleged labor violations
- Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday returning to team as Oliver Marmol's bench coach
- Sunset Hills ordered to rezone property, pay $509,000 for ‘spiteful hostility’ to landowner
- Teacher: St. Louis school shooter wasn’t always a monster. He slipped through many cracks.
- Judge blocks Republican-backed changes in Missouri voting laws
- Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt voted by players as National League’s Outstanding Player
- Could Cardinals’ heir to Yadier Molina be Astros’ catcher from World Series no-hitter?
- Messenger: Marina proposal near Chain of Rocks in St. Louis is a slow-moving disaster
- Deadly cobra missing from Missouri ‘Venomfest’ reptile show presumed stolen
- Emerson sells part of business, says it would consider leaving St. Louis
- Two boys, 14 and 16, shot after stealing woman’s car in St. Louis
- Police chief’s arrest, talk of mayoral impeachment rock small town of Louisiana, Mo.
- BenFred: Mizzou football’s brutal loss should force change to roughing the kicker rule
It was bought by Gateway Creative Broadcasting, which now operates on the frequency as KJOY, a station that plays contemporary Christian music.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.