MAC honoring seven STL 'women of distinction' in April

Seven STL women will be lauded next month at the Ninth Annual Women of Distinction luncheon, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club.

On April 3, the club will honor the following women who "have made a positive impact in the St. Louis region:"

Christine Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital; Theresa Carrington, CEO of Ten By Three, an anti-poverty organization; Kate Ewing, lawyer and development director at Sandberg Phoenix; Mary Elizabeth Grimes, president of Marian Middle School; Genny Jessee, executive director of the June Jessee Memorial Foundation; and Katy Vu, chief financial officer of Bunzl North America.

Katie Shields, head women’s soccer coach at St. Louis University, will receive the Rising Star Award, which goes to a professional woman 35 years old or younger.