MAC honoring seven women at annual awards luncheon

Lilian Davis is one of the 2022 "Women of Distinction" to be honored Friday by the Missouri Athletic Club.

The Missouri Athletic Club will serve up well-dones for lunch on Friday to six area women.

The club’s 11th annual Women of Distinction awards luncheon will honor Lilian Davis, Laurna Godwin, Dr. Christine Jacobs, Tamara Keefe, Nancy Meyer and Carol Rogers for their professional accomplishments and “positive impact on the St. Louis region.”

The club also will laud Dr. Margaret Reynolds with its “rising star” award, which recognizes accomplishments from those 35 years old or younger.

The event will be at 11:15 a.m. the club’s downtown location, 405 Washington Avenue; the cost is $60 per person. For reservations or information, call 314-539-4470.

