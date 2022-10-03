MAC honoring seven women at annual awards luncheon

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Missouri Athletic Club will serve up well-dones for lunch on Friday to six area women.

The club’s 11th annual Women of Distinction awards luncheon will honor Lilian Davis, Laurna Godwin, Dr. Christine Jacobs, Tamara Keefe, Nancy Meyer and Carol Rogers for their professional accomplishments and “positive impact on the St. Louis region.”

The club also will laud Dr. Margaret Reynolds with its “rising star” award, which recognizes accomplishments from those 35 years old or younger.

The event will be at 11:15 a.m. the club’s downtown location, 405 Washington Avenue; the cost is $60 per person. For reservations or information, call 314-539-4470.