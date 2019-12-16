As the year winds down, so does the judicial career of Madison County Circuit Judge David A. Hylla.
Hylla, who also is the chief judge for Illinois' third circuit, officially is retiring at the end of the year.
An Assumption High alum and Granite City resident, Hylla earned his bachelor's degree from SIU-Edwardsville and a law degree from St. Louis University.
Before becoming a judge, Hylla was the city attorney for Madison and Venice and also worked as a Madison County public defender.
Hylla was first was elected to the bench in 2006, and then won retention elections in 2012 and 2018. In 2013, he was elected to his first of three terms as chief judge of the circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.
The winner of the 2010 NAACP Civic Service Award, Hylla said his parting wish is "to be remembered most as a judge who was fair."