Main shock-jock station still on air without FCC license

Pirate Radio still sails, but with one less vessel.

The third of four stations tied to Metro East shock jock Bob Romanik seems to have silenced its signal, but the flagship frequency of the group, KQQZ (1190 AM), still is on the air.

KQQZ is the station that airs Romanik's "Kool Killer Kountry" show live from 10-11 a.m. weekdays. The show repeatedly has come under fire for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

Because of action taken last month by the Federal Communications Commission, the four stations' licenses expired on March 20 and "all authority to operate the four stations ... ended and the call signs will be deleted."

Two stations went off the air quickly, but KQQZ and KZQZ (1430 AM) continued to operate. After this bureau wrote last week about the stations' apparent violations, KZQZ stopped broadcasting.

But as of Wednesday, KQQZ still remained on the air. Wednesday's fare included a rebroadcast of an old Romanik show.