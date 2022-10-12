Main St. Louis County executive candidates will debate on Nov. 1

The two major candidates for St. Louis County Executive — incumbent Democrat Sam Page and GOP challenger Mark Mantovani — have agreed to meet in a live debate one week before the Nov. 8 election.
Fox 2 honchos have announced that the two will square off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 on KPLR (Channel 11). The debate also will be livestreamed on Fox2Now.com and simulcast on KMOX (1120 AM) radio.
Page, an anesthesiologist, began his political career as a Creve Coeur city council member in 1999. He served as a state representative from 2003 to 2009 and was elected to the County Council in 2014. Along the way, he lost bids to become lieutenant governor and a state senator.