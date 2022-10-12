Main St. Louis County executive candidates will debate on Nov. 1

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gentlemen, start your microphones.

The two major candidates for St. Louis County Executive — incumbent Democrat Sam Page and GOP challenger Mark Mantovani — have agreed to meet in a live debate one week before the Nov. 8 election.

Fox 2 honchos have announced that the two will square off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 on KPLR (Channel 11). The debate also will be livestreamed on Fox2Now.com and simulcast on KMOX (1120 AM) radio.

Page, an anesthesiologist, began his political career as a Creve Coeur city council member in 1999. He served as a state representative from 2003 to 2009 and was elected to the County Council in 2014. Along the way, he lost bids to become lieutenant governor and a state senator.

Page became county executive in 2019 when Steve Stenger resigned after being indicted on corruption charges. He was elected to the post in 2020, to finish the remainder of Stenger’s term.

Mantovani, a retired business executive from Ladue, has lost twice bids — both times as a Democrat — for the county’s top position.

He narrowly lost to Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary; then lost in 2020 to Page.

Mantovani is running in the general election this time around, after the county’s Republican Central Committee chose him to replace GOP primary winner Katherine Pinner who withdrew from the race.