Man who cared for zoo's walrus Siegfried died Sunday

He was big and fat and St. Louis loved him.
Siegfried — more than 3,000 pounds of amiable walrus — was a popular attraction at the St. Louis Zoo from his arrival in 1961 until his death in 1976.
On Sunday, Herb Foerster Sr., the man who watched over Siegfried for his first nine years here — died Sunday in Upland, California. He was 89.
Mr. Foerster's tenure with the zoo stretched for 20 years.
"My dad did a lot of cool things with the zoo," said his son, Herb Foerster Jr. of New Athens. "Once, he went to Antarctica in 1964 and rode around on dogsleds to capture penguins for the zoo."
In 1970, he moved his family to Southern California. He was buried Wednesday in Whittier, California, alongside his wife, Marlene, who died in 1994.
Mr. Foerster grew up near old Sportsman's Park in north St. Louis. He started at the zoo in 1950, first in the Bird House and then switched to the Aquatic House, where he was the curator when Siegfried hit town, his son said.
Siegfried was an immigrant from a German zoo, a 14-month-old pup who weighed 190 pounds and had been captured on an arctic ice floe. A female walrus traveling with Siegfried died in New York and never made it to St. Louis.
According to news reports from Siegfried's early days in St. Louis, he ate an expensive diet of clams and mackerel, mixed with vitamins and whipping cream. The cost inspired then-director George Vierheller to start what would evolve into the zoo's "parent program."
During Siegfried's 15 years at the zoo, he was arguably the top attraction. When the zoo added an outdoor pool for him, he would swim and toss around a beach ball and a floating log.
Crowds loved Siegfried, and he seemed to love them right back.
He would often prop himself in one corner of his pool, sucking his flipper, and gaze back at visitors. Sometimes, he would let visitors tickle him under his chin.
He was so beloved that once when he developed sinus trouble, as most St. Louisans do, get-well cards poured in and were taped to the glass wall by his indoor pool.
But Siegfried was not an ideal patient.
"My dad would have to give him shots when he got an infection. And Siegfried hated the shots so much that he'd dive to the bottom of his pool and stay there — which meant my dad had to drain the entire tank," the son said.
But Siegfried tried to outsmart his human handlers. "After a while, Siegfried learned to lay on top of the drain to stop the water," he said.
Alas, it wasn't sinus problems that killed Siegfried. It was an intestinal infection that caused his death in 1976, a passing that caused widespread mourning among zoo devotees.
Even now, Siegfried ranks high on the list of the biggest draws ever at the zoo, which has had its share of major attractions.
There was Miss Jim, a circus elephant the zoo bought with the help of thousands of pennies donated by elementary school students. The popular pachyderm drew crowds and gave rides from 1916 until her death in 1948.
And there was Phil, the lowland gorilla, who grew to weigh more than 770 pounds and was the largest gorilla in captivity when he died in 1958.
For years, crowds flocked to his cage, where he would douse onlookers with sweeping splashes from his wading pool. Even in death, Phil was a must-see. The zoo hired taxidermists to preserve his body for permanent display.
A more petite primate arrived in October 1959 in the form of Mr. Moke, a chimpanzee and fan favorite who was kidnapped from the Ape House by his former owner. He was returned and stayed at the zoo until 1971.
But for Mr. Foerster, no animal could ever surpass the massive genial walrus. "My dad treated like him like he was one of his kids," he said.
"Siegfried was his buddy."
The Zoo's Most Popular Animals
We asked the Zoo which animals are the people's favorites. Here is what they said, based more on anecdotal evidence than hard numbers.
Polar Bear
Kali made his debut in June and has become one of the most popular attractions at the St. Louis Zoo.
The 850-pound Kali (pronounced Cully) went on display last year in his $16 million, 40,000-square foot home called McDonnell Polar Bear Point.
The facility features land and coast areas and a 50,000-gallon "sea" for Kali.
Sea Lions
Get up close and personal with the zoo's sea lions at the 1.5 acre Sea Lion Sound Exhibit.
The Zoo says it's the only North American exhibit where visitors can go into an underwater tunnel to see the sea lions' habitat up close.
While the sea lion shows do have a fee ($4 per person, children under 2 are free), visitors can watch the daily feedings at Sea Lion Landing for free.
The California sea lions wow watchers with balancing acts, Frisbee tosses and even Olympic style diving from high platforms.
Penguins
You can see not one, not two or even three but four kinds of penguins at the Penguin & Puffin coast.
Since it opened in 2003, the coast is one of the zoo's most popular attractions. Humboldt Haven is home to the Humboldt Penguin, weighing about 9 pounds and just 28 inches tall.
Around the corner is Penguin Cove, which houses the Gentoo, Rockhopper, and King penguins. Last is Puffin Bay, home to the Horned and Tufted puffins, as well as the King Eider, another cold water bird.
On a hot summer day, the exhibit might be a shock to the system. It's kept at a constant 45 degrees.
Giraffe
How tall do you think a giraffe is?
Take the tallest NBA player you can think of, double him, and you're still short of the 18 feet a male giraffe can reach.
The giraffes are found in the Red Rocks area of the zoo. The females tend to live in family groups with their offspring, while the males live in bachelor groups that the zoo says change often.
Another fun fact about giraffes - the neck only has seven bones in it - the same number of bones found in a human neck.
Zebra
Let's get this straight right off - zebras are white, with black stripes.
So when you see the Grevy'z zebras at the St. Louis Zoo in the Red Rocks area, you'll know what you're looking at.
The animals got their name from the president of France's Third Republic, Jules Grevy. He was sent the first known specimen of the zebra in 1882.
And while the stripes seem to stand out, they actually work well as camouflage in the zebras' natural habitat in northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia.
Chimpanzees
Watching the chimpanzees could be an all-day affair for many visitors.
Head to the Fragile Forest to see them and the orangutans and gorillas. The habitat resembles the chimps' natural central and western Africa home.
Chimpanzees are considered to be human's closest relative, so watch for behaviors you may have seen in people.
Chimps use tools to get food and show their very different personalities.
The chimp population at the zoo stands at two males and seven females.
Lions
A lion is the king of the jungle, and also one of the most popular animals at the zoo.
In Big Cat Country, the zoo has several lions that live in groups called prides. In the wild lions can live in a pride of up to 40 members at a time.
Somali Wild Ass
Surprised?
The Somali Wild Ass shares a resemblance to the zebra, but it's the smallest of the horse/zebra/asses family with an average size of about 600 pounds.
The Somali Wild Ass bears horizontal stripes on its legs, and you can see for yourself in the Red Rocks area.
Elephants
Big in size, elephants might be even bigger in popularity at the St. Louis Zoo.
The herd of Asian elephants is located at the River's Edge and is easily one of the biggest draws at the zoo.
Whether you watch them eat -- up to 330 pounds of food in one day for an adult -- or play, seeing the big animals in motion is a thrill.
Even the little ones aren't so small. Elephant calves are born weighing 250 to 350 pounds.
Giant Tortoises
You can't see a 600-pound tortoise just anywhere.
But if you head to the area outside the zoo's Herpetarium, visitors can get a look at both Galapagos and Aldabra tortoises.
And there's no need to worry about getting attached to an animal, only to have to say goodbye. Tortoises have the longest lifespan of any animal, living up to 150 years.