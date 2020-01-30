You are the owner of this article.
Man who cared for zoo's walrus Siegfried died Sunday
He was big and fat and St. Louis loved him.

Siegfried — more than 3,000 pounds of amiable walrus — was a popular attraction at the St. Louis Zoo from his arrival in 1961 until his death in 1976.

On Sunday, Herb Foerster Sr., the man who watched over Siegfried for his first nine years here — died Sunday in Upland, California. He was 89.

Mr. Foerster's tenure with the zoo stretched for 20 years.

"My dad did a lot of cool things with the zoo," said his son, Herb Foerster Jr. of New Athens. "Once, he went to Antarctica in 1964 and rode around on dogsleds to capture penguins for the zoo."

In 1970, he moved his family to Southern California. He was buried Wednesday in Whittier, California, alongside his wife, Marlene, who died in 1994. 

Mr. Foerster grew up near old Sportsman's Park in north St. Louis. He started at the zoo in 1950, first in the Bird House and then switched to the Aquatic House, where he was the curator when Siegfried hit town, his son said.

Siegfried was an immigrant from a German zoo, a 14-month-old pup who weighed 190 pounds and had been captured on an arctic ice floe. A female walrus traveling with Siegfried died in New York and never made it to St. Louis.

According to news reports from Siegfried's early days in St. Louis, he ate an expensive diet of clams and mackerel, mixed with vitamins and whipping cream. The cost inspired then-director George Vierheller to start what would evolve into the zoo's "parent program."

During Siegfried's 15 years at the zoo, he was arguably the top attraction. When the zoo added an outdoor pool for him, he would swim and toss around a beach ball and a floating log.

Crowds loved Siegfried, and he seemed to love them right back.

He would often prop himself in one corner of his pool, sucking his flipper, and gaze back at visitors. Sometimes, he would let visitors tickle him under his chin.

He was so beloved that once when he developed sinus trouble, as most St. Louisans do, get-well cards poured in and were taped to the glass wall by his indoor pool.

But Siegfried was not an ideal patient.

"My dad would have to give him shots when he got an infection. And Siegfried hated the shots so much that he'd dive to the bottom of his pool and stay there — which meant my dad had to drain the entire tank," the son said.

But Siegfried tried to outsmart his human handlers. "After a while, Siegfried learned to lay on top of the drain to stop the water," he said.

Alas, it wasn't sinus problems that killed Siegfried. It was an intestinal infection that caused his death in 1976, a passing that caused widespread mourning among zoo devotees.

Even now, Siegfried ranks high on the list of the biggest draws ever at the zoo, which has had its share of major attractions.

There was Miss Jim, a circus elephant the zoo bought with the help of thousands of pennies donated by elementary school students. The popular pachyderm drew crowds and gave rides from 1916 until her death in 1948.

And there was Phil, the lowland gorilla, who grew to weigh more than 770 pounds and was the largest gorilla in captivity when he died in 1958.

For years, crowds flocked to his cage, where he would douse onlookers with sweeping splashes from his wading pool. Even in death, Phil was a must-see. The zoo hired taxidermists to preserve his body for permanent display.

A more petite primate arrived in October 1959 in the form of Mr. Moke, a chimpanzee and fan favorite who was kidnapped from the Ape House by his former owner. He was returned and stayed at the zoo until 1971.

But for Mr. Foerster, no animal could ever surpass the massive genial walrus. "My dad treated like him like he was one of his kids," he said.

"Siegfried was his buddy."

