Man who cared for zoo's walrus Siegfried died Sunday

During Siegfried's 15 years at the zoo, he was arguably the top attraction. When the zoo added an outdoor pool for him, he would swim and toss around a beach ball and a floating log.

Crowds loved Siegfried, and he seemed to love them right back.

He would often prop himself in one corner of his pool, sucking his flipper, and gaze back at visitors. Sometimes, he would let visitors tickle him under his chin.

He was so beloved that once when he developed sinus trouble, as most St. Louisans do, get-well cards poured in and were taped to the glass wall by his indoor pool.

But Siegfried was not an ideal patient.

"My dad would have to give him shots when he got an infection. And Siegfried hated the shots so much that he'd dive to the bottom of his pool and stay there — which meant my dad had to drain the entire tank," the son said.

But Siegfried tried to outsmart his human handlers. "After a while, Siegfried learned to lay on top of the drain to stop the water," he said.

Alas, it wasn't sinus problems that killed Siegfried. It was an intestinal infection that caused his death in 1976, a passing that caused widespread mourning among zoo devotees.