Marine Band aided by trio of tunesmiths with STL ties
Marine Band aided by trio of tunesmiths with STL ties

Mark Latimer, left, Steven Temme.

USMC Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer, left, and Master Sgt. Steven Temme. (Photos by USMC)

 Joe Holleman

This bureau reported Wednesday that a Ballwin native, Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano, was part of The Marine Band that played for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

But thanks to a heads-up from a couple of sharp-eyed readers of this column, we can now report that two other band members have STL ties:

Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer has been a percussionist with the band since 1997.

A Manchester native, Latimer is a 1986 graduate of Vianney High who went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music from Indiana University. His father, Mike Latimer, still lives in Manchester.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer

Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer (Photo by SSgt Joe LeBlanc)
In his youth, Latimer trained musically with John Kasica of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
 
Before joining the Marines, Latimer also was the principal timpanist of the American Soviet Youth Orchestra, under the direction of former St. Louis Symphony maestro Leonard Slatkin.
 
Master Sgt. Steven Temme, a saxophonist, has been a member of the band since 2003.
 
He is the son of Jim Temme, who grew up in the Baden neighborhood and attended Beaumont High, and Dana Temme, who hails from Marceline, Missouri.
Master Sgt. Steven Temme

Master Sgt. Steven Temme (Photo by SSgt Brian Rust)

The couple lived in St. Louis for several years before moving to Jefferson City, where their saxophoning son was born. They later moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Steven Temme has a bachelor's degree in music from Indiana University.

Latimer has now performed at seven inaugurations while Temme has played at five. Disano was making her second appearance on the inaugural stage.

Marine Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano

Marine Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano of St. Louis (USMC photo)

The Marine Band was seated directly beneath the inaugural platform Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Created in 1798 and known as "The President's Own," it is the nation's oldest professional musical organization.

