Marine Band aided by trio of tunesmiths with STL ties

This bureau reported Wednesday that a Ballwin native, Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano, was part of The Marine Band that played for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

But thanks to a heads-up from a couple of sharp-eyed readers of this column, we can now report that two other band members have STL ties:

Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer has been a percussionist with the band since 1997.

A Manchester native, Latimer is a 1986 graduate of Vianney High who went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music from Indiana University. His father, Mike Latimer, still lives in Manchester.

In his youth, Latimer trained musically with John Kasica of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Before joining the Marines, Latimer also was the principal timpanist of the American Soviet Youth Orchestra, under the direction of former St. Louis Symphony maestro Leonard Slatkin.