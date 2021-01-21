Marine Band aided by trio of tunesmiths with STL ties

This bureau reported Wednesday that a Ballwin native, Staff Sgt. Lucia Disano, was part of The Marine Band that played for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
But thanks to a heads-up from a couple of sharp-eyed readers of this column, we can now report that two other band members have STL ties:
Master Gunnery Sgt. Mark Latimer has been a percussionist with the band since 1997.
A Manchester native, Latimer is a 1986 graduate of Vianney High who went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music from Indiana University. His father, Mike Latimer, still lives in Manchester.
The couple lived in St. Louis for several years before moving to Jefferson City, where their saxophoning son was born. They later moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Steven Temme has a bachelor's degree in music from Indiana University.
Latimer has now performed at seven inaugurations while Temme has played at five. Disano was making her second appearance on the inaugural stage.
The Marine Band was seated directly beneath the inaugural platform Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Created in 1798 and known as "The President's Own," it is the nation's oldest professional musical organization.